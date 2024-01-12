Charlie Sprinkman’s website, forthcoming app helps LGBTQ travelers find queer businesses, resources wherever they go

Have you ever been somewhere new and wondered how to find that city’s gayborhood, or at least a LGBTQ bar or LGBTQ-owned restaurant? Charlie Sprinkman did. But instead of just wondering, Charlie (he/they) decided to create something that could answer that question for travelers.

And thus was born Everywhere Is Queer, a website — and soon to be an app, as well — featuring a map of the world on which are pinpointed LGBTQ (and allied) resources, businesses and more.

Charlie took a few minutes recently to talk to Dallas Voice about the website and the upcoming app.

— Tammye Nash

Dallas Voice: Tell me who started Everywhere Is Queer. Charlie Sprinkman: It’s just me — Charlie — behind this entire project. I do contract a queer developer for five hours a week who has helped me develop our app.

When did you start the website?: On Jan. 2, 2022, I posted my logo on Instagram.

How did this all start, and why? A few years ago, I had the privilege of traveling — i.e. sleeping at least one night — in 41 of the 50 United States, and my biggest take away from that was “Everywhere Is Queer!” Throughout all my travels, pit stops and visits to new places, I kept finding myself searching “queer spots in [my current location].” I couldn’t find anything other than gay bars, usually.

Then in July, 2021, I volunteered at Brave Trails, a queer youth camp, and when I was driving back to Colorado where I lived at the time, I was ruminating on my road trip experience. I said to myself, “I just wish there was a map of safe spaces for queer people!”

And the lightbulb lit up.

Everywhere Is Queer became an idea that I couldn’t stop thinking about, sharing with people and, eventually, spending all my extra time on. I soon found myself starting to network with queer-owned businesses across the world, and I knew this was something people wanted and needed. So we did it.

And now we have an app launching in about a month.

How can folks access it? And what information does it offer users? Currently everyone can access everything at EverywhereIsQueer.com. It is free to access. It offers more than 8,000 queer-owned businesses in 20 different categories, from real estate agents to therapists to dog walkers!

Then tell me about the app — what will it offer and how do people access it: Our app will be launching in about a month, and it will be free to download and on Apple and Android.

How can someone get their info added to Everywhere Is Queer: If you are a queer-owned business, fill out a short application via a link on our website at EverywhereIsQueer.com.