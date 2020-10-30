For the second time in three years, Dallas drag star and Queen of Halloween Jenna Skyy — aka Joe Hoselton — is gracing the cover of the Dallas Voice Halloween issue. On our 2018 Halloween cover, Jenna created a special effects makeup that lifted away the outer skin to show what lies beneath. And in this year’s “Harley Quinn” creation, what lies beneath is bursting to the surface.

But what is it that makes Halloween so special not just to Jenna, but to drag performers in general (other than, you know, it being the Gay High Holiday, of course). “Halloween is essentially a drag queen’s profession,” Jenna explained. “We’re conceptualizing, dressing up and costuming all year long.”

But if it’s Halloween all year long, there’s a risk that the actual Halloween ends up not being all that special. It’s a risk that Jenna is familiar with. “There was a point in my career that I found myself asking off at Halloween because the magic of the night seemed to be diluted,” she said. “It was more exciting for me to see the crowd than trying to compete to entertain them.

“But then I realized that Halloween offered me an opportunity to ‘Trick or Treat’ with my makeup,” Jenna continued. “I could try new looks, new concepts, optical illusions — be far more adventurous than I normally would. It’s chance to take a risk — and possibly fail miserably. And trust me, I’ve had looks that never left the dressing room.

“But it’s for Halloween, and the audience is much more ‘forgiving’ when we stray from the norm or go really outside the box,” she said.

Where she once felt like have to perform on Halloween took all the fun out of it, Jenna said, she has come to realize that working on Halloween provides an opportunity to take her drag to a whole different level.

“What I’ve found,” she said, “is that I really enjoy the creativity of taking performances from my rotation and finding ways to re-interpret them with a new makeup concept. And there’s so much content out there to draw from. October and Halloween have become my ‘drag recess,’ if you will. I get a month to just play in the cosmetics and approach drag from an anything goes mentality.”

Nowadays, though, Halloween can’t be confined to just one month.

“If you pay attention to social media, you’ll find that drag has been evolving quite a bit as of late. and some of the looks I’ve toyed with are some entertainers’ day-to-day look,” Jenna said. “The media has offered us a glimpse at the ever growing diversity within ‘drag’ and our queer community.

“It’s a lot of work to tackle something new and conceptual with your makeup,” Jenna said. “Halloween makes me sweat — ask Cassie [Nova, Rose Room director and fellow drag queen]. She’s been witness to my crash-and-burn trips to the dressing room sink to start over.

“So for these entertainers out there turning the ‘lewks’ every time, well done! You a bad bitch! And keep posting, ’cause I’m looking to you for ideas!” she declared.

Getting ghoulish

This year, Jenna Skyy has even more reason to be excited about Halloween: She is host and emcee for “Ghoul’s Night Out,” Dallas Voice’s first-ever virtual Halloween party and drag show, streaming online on the Dallas Voice YouTube channel, at DallasVoice.com and at the DallasVoice Facebook page.

“I’m so excited to host Ghoul’s Night Out!,” Jenna enthused. “Without a block party this year, and just with, well, 2020, there’s been a lot of separation and disconnection — which is good and safe and encouraged.

“So having an opportunity to bring the community together — while apart — really is an honor. If there was ever a year to try a new costume or to try your hand at makeup, this is the year!” she added. “And if you’re brave enough, post your looks with the hashtag #DVGhoulsNightOut!

“Happy Halloween, Dallas! And by the way, if you haven’t already, VOTE!”

— Tammye Nash

Ghoul’s Night Out streams tonight at 8 p.m. at DallasVoice.com and at the Dallas Voice YouTube Channel.