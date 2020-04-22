In this week’s cover story about Shangela, Bob the Drag Queen and Eureka O’Hara’s new HBO show We’re Here, I mention that the lockdown meant that queens were not able to do any planned red carpet events to promote the show. Well, that’s changed… sort of. The series kicks of Thursday at 8 p.m. Dallas time, but 90 minutes beforehand, the show’s hosts will throw a kiki: A free streamed pre-show party with special guests including Drew Barrymore, Andrew Rannells, Monet X Change, Hayley Kiyoko, Ellen Pompeo and Naomi Watts. It will be available on HBO as well as the channel’s YouTube page, making it the first time ever that HBO has made content available for free at the same time as its debut.

So tune in, grab a cocktail and celebrate the drag reality show united under #WereHere together.

— Arnold Wayne Jones