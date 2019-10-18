Seth Brown and Eric Bright were married on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at the Nasher Sculpture Center in downtown Dallas. Byron Crawford of Dallas officiated.

Their lavish, three-day wedding weekend began at the Adolphus Hotel in Dallas with a welcome reception in the French Room Parlor. Following the theme of “Eat, Drink and Be Married,” guests were greeted with specialty cocktails and the music stylings of the Mahogany Trio. After the couple made a grand stairwell entrance in shades of blue, rounds of toasts were shared by wall-to-wall family and friends.

The celebration continued Saturday morning with a mid-day brunch in the French Room and culminated with a stunning outdoor wedding under the stars at the Nasher Museum Sculpture Center. Guests were treated to all-day entertainment, with another grand entrance, the comedic stylings of Nanette Lee of Dallas and the musical talents of K Cooks of Dallas and Tomeka Williams of Seattle.

The garden at the Nasher Sculpture Center was decorated with elegant white lights and white roses, with crystal chandeliers hanging from the trees.

The wedding cake was provided by Dallas Affaires Cake Co. Wolfgang Puck Catering provided an array of food, and the photo booth gave guests a chance to memorialize the event with fun, whimsical photos. Musical entertainment was provided by David Whiteman and the 16-piece King David Band. They closed out the evening with a confetti send-off as the newlyweds returned to the Adolphus in style via a white Rolls Royce.

They shared touching vows from their hearts, toasts from friends and family, and by the end of the weekend at the rooftop pool Sunday Brunch featuring True DJs of Dallas, it was clear that they have created an extended family based on love, with friends from various stages of their lives and various locations geographies that share their same values and support their relationship unconditionally. They made attendees feel as though this was a wedding for their extended family as much as for Seth and Eric.

The couple celebrated their honeymoon as well both of their birthdays in Greece, spending two magical weeks on the Aegean Sea, island-hopping between Mikanos, Paros, Naxos, Santorini and on the mainland, Athens.

Brown, right, is the co-founder and chief marketing officer for the newly-launched e3 Group consulting firm. He graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a degree in arts and administrative leadership. He is the son of Beverly Brown of Oklahoma, and Eric Brown of Ohio.

Bright, left, is the vice president of merchandising at Game Stop Global Headquarters in Grapevine. He graduated from Otterbein University in Westerville, Ohio, with a degree in business and life science. He is the son of Flossie Bright and the late Leroy Bright, both of Pennsylvania.

Seth and Eric met in the fall of 2003 at a house party. For Seth, it was love at first sight and their first date was shortly after in Oak Lawn. Soon after, family ties were created and strengthened due to the untimely passing of Eric’s father, both traveling most of 2004 back and forth to Pittsburgh to help transition Eric’s mother into her own next chapter. Relocating to Dothan, Ala., Eric and Seth began building their first home together. During those years, Eric and Seth traveled widely, as their careers moved them across the country, from Washington to Arkansas to California, and finally back to Texas where it all began.

They built their second home together in Trophy Club, where they live today. Most evenings you will find Eric and Seth cuddled up watching movies or too much Netflix in their home theater, but they do enjoy exploring the world together, traveling most recently to Jamaica, Mexico, Italy, Spain, Africa and Greece. They host a chef’s night quarterly where they invite friends, family and coworkers together to eat, drink and be merry with some of Dallas’ finest culinary and mixologist greats.

Their family unit remains their most important priority, as they continue to care for Eric’s mom. Every step of the way they strive to be good people and surround themselves with good friends. They have learned that relationships aren’t always easy, but they aren’t hard with the right person. As they continue to grow individually and collectively, their best is truly yet to come.