Three exhibits scheduled to open at the Dallas Museum of Art were each delayed a week due to last week’s weather and power failure.

Devoted: Art and Spirituality in Mexico and New Mexico will open on March 7 and remain on exhibit in the Tower Gallery through Jan. 2, 2022. The exhibit features devotional works drawn from the DMA’s Latin American collection, exploring interrelated artistic traditions in the two regions. The exhibition spotlights the complexity and artistic qualities of these objects, which embody the active spiritual relationship between their creators, patrons, and communities.

Frida Kahlo: Five Works, originally scheduled to open this weekend, will be on exhibit on Level 4 from March 7 through June. 20. This installation features four paintings and a drawing on loan from a private collection, each acting as a vehicle for understanding larger aspects of Kahlo’s artistic practice.

Cubism in Color: The Still Lifes of Juan Gris will open March 18 and remain on exhibit through July 25 in the Chilton II Gallery. This is the first U.S. exhibition in over 35 years dedicated to the Spanish artist and highlights the artist’s pioneering and revolutionary contributions to the Cubist movement by focusing on his fascination with subjects drawn from everyday life. Through more than 40 paintings and collages that span all major periods of the artist’s evolving practice, this exhibit shows how the artist’s work transformed through his career.

