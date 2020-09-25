NGMA’s 12 LGBTQ newspapers come together in an historic joint endorsement of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris; our future relies on their victory
Paul Schindler | Gay City News
Courtesy National LGBT Media Association
Among the many compelling reasons to make sure that Donald Trump and Mike Pence are not re-elected on Nov. 3, perhaps the 26 most compelling are the transgender Americans — most of them trans women of color — known to have been murdered this year.
We needn’t be simple-minded in making this argument. Trump and Pence did not pull the trigger, and those who did must, of course, bear the consequences for their horrific acts.
But the all-too-toxic environment that too many of our transgender siblings have endured in their lives has gotten immeasurably worse over the past four years, under the Trump administration.
For this reason and many more, in an historic move, the 12 newspapers of the National LGBT Media Association, which represents the nation’s oldest and most established LGBTQ publications with a combined circulation of more than one million readers, this week are issuing this joint endorsement of the Joe Biden/ Kamala Harris ticket.
From the start, Donald Trump has used the trans community as a punching bag to prove his toughness to his socially conservative base hungry for a strongman willing to turn back the clock. He has denied trans folks the ability to serve openly in the military; he has sought to strip them of nondiscrimination protections in healthcare; he has worked to rob trans youth of dignity in their schools, he has and battled to take away the right of student athletes to compete in sports.
And against the trans community — as well as lesbian, gay and bisexual Americans — Trump’s administration fought tooth and nail to prevent the pivotal advance we won at the Supreme Court in June — the recognition that we enjoy employment nondiscrimination protections thanks to the 1964 Civil Rights Act.
Still, Trump and his see-no-evil GOP Senate allies refuse to move the Equality Act, which would extend those nondiscrimination protections across the board in areas like housing and public accommodations. For them, the nation’s most embattled minority are bigots who want to enshrine their right to discriminate under the cloak of “religious liberty.”
As in every other aspect of this endorsement, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris offer a stark and redemptive alternative.
After Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell denied President Barack Obama federal judicial appointments in Obama’s last year in office, McConnell and his colleagues have rubber-stamped an unprecedented number of judges — many of them viciously right-wing, others lacking in even the most elementary judicial qualifications — whose influence will last for decades to come.
The cornerstone decision in protecting reproductive freedom — Roe v. Wade — may already be doomed by the Trump court’s configuration. Give him another chance or two to name a member to the high court, and the ball game will definitely be over.
Trump’s governing has been much like his court appointments: Where he is not cruel, he is merely incompetent.
Mexican and other Latin American immigrants have been slurred in overtly racist terms, and their children have been caged. Muslim newcomers to America have also been stigmatized where they have not been blocked outright.
And the damage is not limited to the newcomers. Latinx and Muslim-American citizens have faced increasing levels of hostility and hate crimes.
Trump saw “very fine people, on both sides” during the 2017 neo-Nazi invasion of Charlottesville, Va., but he’s been snide in reacting to the Black Lives Matter movement, telling Bob Woodward, in response to a question about why he can’t bring himself to empathize with Black citizens, “You, you really drank the Kool-Aid, didn’t you?”
The coronavirus’ most recent surge — in the Midwest — and the wild fires raging through wide swaths of the West are only the most calamitous indicators of Trump’s refusal to accept the basic facts of science, a posture at one with his hostility to fact-based discourse on almost any public policy issue. It’s no surprise that the nation’s free press and the unfettered right of Americans to vote — the twin jewels of American democracy — are, in his mind, enemies of the people.
Meanwhile, Trump is most at ease with fellow authoritarian figures around the globe, whether it be Russia’s Putin, North Korea’s Kim, Turkey’s Erdogan or Brazil’s Bolsonaro.
Since Hillary Clinton lost the presidency in 2016 even while winning almost three million more votes than Trump, the Democratic Party has undergone an internal battle of sorts for its soul, pitting insurgent, left-leaning candidates, many of them young newcomers, against more moderate establishment figures — on issues from racial justice to healthcare policy, economic inequality and climate change action. Those are all areas on which debate is legitimate, indeed needed.
But here’s the thing: With four more years of Trump, there is no real consequential venue for having those debates. Trump and his enablers are draining the oxygen out of our democracy.
Debating between left and center in the House of Representatives is no substitute for regaining the White House and the Senate. Only then can we have our debates, lick our wounds and set a course for a better tomorrow.
This election will be decided in a small number of states — perhaps as many as a dozen, more likely just a handful. In all of the battleground states, LGBTQ activists and our progressive allies are on the ground working to elect Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. Especially in a year when much of the campaign will be carried out on the air and online rather than in person, all of us — everywhere across the nation — can pitch in to help in those states where a boost for Biden is most needed.
Grab a bucket, adopt a state and dive in to the battle. None of us should wake up Nov. 4 wishing we had done more.
You folks are wrong again – ya never learn – didn’t with Hillary – and – quit pushing the trannie crap on us — send them to a real professional for mental heath —
Oh I see now– the gay police have to dissect my previous comment – communist
Just out of curiosity, how was your previous comment dissected?
I wish the gay community did not think it “HAS” to be a democrat.. Why.. the question I ask , Joe has been in public service forever… why didn’t he do the things then he is promising now back then???. because he won’t do them at all that’s why. I don’t see how you can sit there and say everything Trump has done for this country and the economy is bad. Is he unfiltered yes he is.. hes not a polished lifetime politician that has been trained to make promises they never keep.. its been action with Trump… but the media won’t report that because it does not meet there personal agenda.. Don’t forget Trump is the only president to have actually said out loud he supports LGBT and has LGBT folks in the cabinet… The problem is reporting and news is not that anymore… its personal opinion just like your article your pushing your personal agenda on us the gay community. I know that many of my gay friends have finally realized they don’t have to be a democrat just because they are gay and now vote Republican because of policy.. Look at policy.. thats what you should be voting for not because you don’t like his tweets… I’m sure that we will have another 4 years with Trump mainly because of what is happening in the streets.. the silent majority is not going to put up with it and the votes will show it.
I agree with your comments Milton. As a gay senior, and former democrat (I’m now a Republican as of 2016, and voted for President Trump then and will again in November.) Some of my LGBT friends said they voted for Hillary in 2016, but said they will now be voting for President Trump. He has done more for this nation than most past presidents, because Trump is not a politician. We always vote the same people into power, only to have the same lame results. Trump is different, and has kept his promises of jobs, healthcare, military and veterans. Democrats now align themselves with the Democrat-Socialist party. Why would anyone want bigger government to control them, higher taxes (we see how that’s working out in CA and NY.) A lot of voter fraud stems from the Democrat party. Here are a few examples of why Trump is correct that mail-in ballots should not be allowed. I tell everyone that is Republican / gay or straight to go to the polls to vote. Do not take a chance on the mail.
On a separate note:
Texas: AG Ken Paxton arrested Gregg County Commissioner Shannon Brown, Marlena Jackson, Charlie Burns, and DeWayne Ward for swinging the race in Brown’s favor through a ballot harvesting scheme.
Pennsylvania: The FBI has opened an investigation into nine absentee ballots — seven cast for President Trump — that were found in the garbage near Scranton, Pennsylvania.
Wisconsin: The U.S. Postal Service is investigating how three trays of mail, including absentee ballots, ended up in a ditch line in Wisconsin, a swing state whose voters could prove crucial in the upcoming elections.
The case in Texas, these were all democrat-socialists. The other two cases are still under investigation.
Tim how refreshing to see your response instead of being attacked for posting something about Trump. thank you… and yes I agree you must vote in person…
I feel sorry for young gay people. It’s almost not their fault that they believe the patently false information in this article. I blame education and social media – both controlled by organizations that adhere to Marxist philosophy.
This entire wasted year has been punctuated with three completely contrived events, fueled by the media (which is the controlled propaganda arm of the Democrats). ANTIFA and BLM are not organic. There is ample evidence that they are highly organized and funded by “someone”. Their sole purpose is to create chaos and rule by intimidation.
People who know nothing about history do not realize how incredibly similar they are to the Brown Shirts of Nazi Germany. And they, and the people who support them and the leftist ideology, are what Yuri Bezmenov calls “useful idiots”. You young progressive gay folks *think* you’re fighting for the good side, but little do you realize that the very people you seek to put back in power, are just puppets of a higher master; a group of Globalist Elites who do not care one iota about human rights of ANY KIND. If they were to gain control of the government in full force, do you think for one minute that gay people, trans people, people of color will be treated as equals? Pardon me for laughing in your face. You know nothing of history and socialist/communist/Marxist regimes. As Yuri points out (and rightly so) these will be the first people to be rounded up and shot.
WAKE UP everyone. Trump is not your enemy. This is not about Republican vs. Democrat. The “Elites” don’t care what party is in power because they control both sides. Trump is an outsider. That’s why they fear and revile him so much. He had to pick a party to run with, but he’s really neither. The irony is that he’s more of an old-fashioned, conservative democrat than anything else (back when the democratic party was somewhat sane). But when you study REAL history, you find out that the democratic ideology has never been sane.
This election is not about petty issues like gay rights. This election is about whether or not we will still live in a country where it’s even permissible to disagree with the government.