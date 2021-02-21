Shane Peterman, producing artistic director for WaterTower Theatre, has announced that the theater is “coming back after the longest absence on our main stage since the theater’s founding some 25 years ago!”

In an open letter, Peterman said, “For the better part of a year we have been forced to pivot, circle back and create more plans than I care to count. However, this also gave us the opportunity to pioneer efforts in digital theater and bring WTT to your living room while safely employing artists, directors, and designers. None of this would have been possible without you.”

Noting that since he was first named producing artistic director just over two years ago, Peterman continued, “it has been an honor to re-ignite this company’s success with the shows you wanted. As we see the light at the end of the tunnel, let us do it again, together.”

Peterman said that WaterTower will welcome patrons back into the theater this summer as the theater “begins a new chapter in our history … . Many things will be different, but we promise to continue to present the high quality and fully professional theatre that you have come to expect from WTT.”

WaterTower’s first in person production since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic will be the regional premiere of Simon Stephens’ The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, July 14-July 25, followed by Lorraine Hansberry’s classic, A Raisin in the Sun, Sept. 1-12.

Both productions will have an alternative digital viewing option for those unable to attend in person. Safety protocols following all CDC recommendations will be communicated ahead of time.

Peterman also stressed that WaterTower needs the public’s support. “Please consider helping WTT with a donation,” he said. “During this time when we have not been able to safely produce, your financial support has made all the difference. Your investment in our future will help us to continue the traditions of the last 25 years and look confidently towards the future.”

— Tammye Nash