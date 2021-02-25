A note from the Texas Ballet Theater:

We hope you and your loved ones are safe and recovering from last week’s brutal winter storm. Unfortunately, Texas Ballet Theater (TBT) was not spared the devastation and sustained catastrophic damage to the Fort Worth facility due to a massive water pipe break. Over the weekend, a team, including members of the Board of Governors and staff, came together for an immediate and robust effort to salvage, organize, and transport costumes, furniture, and technology for safekeeping. Initial assessment of the damage following the extraction of ankle-deep water and steps taken include:

• The destruction of all specialized sprung ballet floors in every studio;

• The removal and/or disposal of computers and furniture in the building, including the majority of TBT’s artistic, production, Company management, executive, and financial services office spaces;

• TBT’s local union stage crew answered an emergency call to transport the entire wardrobe department to TBT warehouses;

• Mitigation of additional damage by lowering the temperature in the building to below 50 degrees; and

• The temporary transition to hold student performances and Company dancer rehearsals for this spring’s Mixed Repertoire digital series at TBT studios in Dallas.

It is impossible to overstate the damage to the Fort Worth facility. The building will remain inoperable for the near future, and TBT is strategizing how to restore operations in accordance with the organization’s long-term vision and as good stewards of its resources. We will share updates with you as they become available.

TBT remains deeply grateful to those who aided in the immediate recovery actions and to the North Texas community which continues to stand with us. To support Texas Ballet Theater, please click here or contact Claire Hicks, Director of Development, at hicks.claire@texasballet.org.