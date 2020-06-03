At least 50 cars decorated with signs and messages drove by Lew Sterrett Justice Center honking and holding up traffic this afternoon (Wednesday, June 3). They turned on Commerce Street, made a quick U-turn, then turned back down Riverfront Boulevard before U-turning again for a repeat.

And sheriff’s department deputies didn’t seem to know what to do. At least five cop cars circled at least five times before realizing that blocking the U-turn on Commerce Street would force drivers to head to West Dallas to U-turn. The protest lasted about 45 minutes. Had deputies done nothing — just let protesters drive, honk and U-turn — the demonstration would have lasted half as long.

Although several patrol cars were stationed around the court building ahead of the protest, it seemed to have taken deputies by surprise.

The issue being addressed was freeing people being held in jails where COVID-19 is a breeding ground. “Free them all” was the most common message. Other cars included remembrances of George Floyd, and others carried messages condemning police brutality and in support of Black Lives Matter.

Even though deputies appeared surprised by the protest, they remained cool, calm and courteous. In all, it was a very entertaining demonstration.

— David Taffet