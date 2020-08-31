B’way maven Seth Rudetsky and his husband, former Dallasite James Wesley, started a daily broadcast called Stars in the House, in which each episode focusses on a different regional theater to raise money for the Actors Fund and support live theater during a time of COVID. This weekend, Uptown Players was selected to participate, with a livestream hosted by B.J. Cleveland and including remote performances from alums of Uptown, including Janelle Lutz, Linda Leonard, Walter Lee and Alex Ross, pictured. If you missed it, you can see it now — a great hour of info and entertainment.

— Arnold Wayne Jones