I met Dezi 5 less than four years ago, but in that time he’s really had an emergence as an artist. He had the musical chops already, but he’s really honed them since moving to Brooklyn to carve out a career as a soul singer. And his latest single and video, “Lady,” really spoke to me with upbeat R&B hooks and gospel-tinged, aching lyrics of female empowerment. The video was shot in Deep Ellum, but Dezi 5 is back in New York … under quarantine like much of the city. “I wish I was in Dallas right now,” he messaged me. Well this video is close! Enjoy it!

— Arnold Wayne Jones

