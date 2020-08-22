Despite expectations, Justice League was one of the dogs of 2017. DC fan lore claim if was Zack Snyder — the original director and visionary behind the DC Cinematic Universe’s reboot who was forced to drop out after filming much of it, leaving the rest of filming and final editing to former MCU wunderkind Joss Whedon — was able to complete his version, it would have been better. A few months ago, Warner Bros. announced that it would let Snyder reedit the footage and spend another $10 million for an exclusive cut that would premiere on HBO Max in May 2021. Now we have a first look at the teaser trailer, and much as I hated Justice League, I gotta say, this looks like an improvement. Check it out.

— Arnold Wayne Jones