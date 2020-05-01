Adam Lambert has been touring with Queen for some years now, adding his powerful vocals to covers of the group’s iconic rock anthems, originally sung by Freddie Mercury. While the lockdown continues, the musicians have united forces to rerelease a version of “We Are the Champions” … with one significant twist.

“You Are the Champions,” recorded by Lambert, guitarist Brian May and drummer Roger Taylor remotely and released today, is dedicated to first responders and other front-line workers around the world. Making an appearance: Taylor’s daughter Rory, herself a doctor dealing with the pandemic in the U.K. Proceeds from the single will benefit the WHO’s COVID-19 relief fund. Rarely has an arena anthem felt more of the moment… without the arena.

You can watch the video of the single below, or listen to it only here.

— Arnold Wayne Jones