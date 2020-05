Sesame Street has a storied history of tapping guest stars to interact with with their Muppety counterparts, and the latest is out Grammy winner Lil Nas X, who sings along with Elmo on The Not-Too-Late Show, a new series on the just-launched HBO Max platform. (HBO Max also features a reality competition show, Legendary, about ball culture, but we’ll talk more about that another time.) You can subscribe, or just check out a preview of “Elmo’s Song” here.

— Arnold Wayne Jones