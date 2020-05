Lauv, the newly-minted queer singer (and Troye Sivan’s recent squeeze), has released a 21-track album -how i’m feeling-, that includes the newest single and video, “El Tejano,” in which a spicy pepper causes hallucinations. Despite the Texas-inspired named, the video was shot in Los Angeles pre-COVID. It’s nice to see people actually dancing and eating out together, and it has a nice poppy sound. Enjoy it as you get ready for the long weekend.

— Arnold Wayne Jones