“This video is dedicated to touching,” reads the opening card of Harry Styles’ new single, “Watermelon Sugar” … as if the lyrics and imagery didn’t prove that already: I want more berries / And that summer feeling / It’s so wonderful and warm he sings while stroking a moist slice of pink fruit. We get it. It’s a tactile, sensual song, especially if you already like Styles. Watch it here.
WATCH: Harry Styles’ ‘Watermelon Sugar’
“This video is dedicated to touching,” reads the opening card of Harry Styles’ new single, “Watermelon Sugar” … as if the lyrics and imagery didn’t prove that already: I want more berries / And that summer feeling / It’s so wonderful and warm he sings while stroking a moist slice of pink fruit. We get it. It’s a tactile, sensual song, especially if you already like Styles. Watch it here.