W. Kamau Bell with CNN’s United Shades of America recently visited Dallas to “listen and learn about the joys and struggles of the Black transgender community.” The episode featuring his conversations with Naomi Green, Sharyn Grayson, the Rev. Carmarion Anderson, Ariel O’Hara and more airs tonight, 9 p.m. Central, on CNN and CNNGo.

— Tammye Nash