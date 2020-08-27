As the sitting president ends his party’s fascist pageant tonight, I think it’s appropriate to watch the most compelling video about why to vote for Biden-Harris: After four years of racist incompetence and corruption, being “just enough” should be … just enough. Here, then, courtesy of The Daily Show.
WATCH: A simple truth about voting for Biden
If anyone in the LGBTQ community votes for Trump they have not been paying attention to his constant efforts to take away our human rights. He has no leadership ability and no guts to stand up to his party.
The Republican Party is made up numerous individual groups however a large part of the base is the religious right. The religious right is led by many Conservative church leaders. Leaders of churches that are supposed to be independent of politics. If they get involved in politics they are supposed to lose their tax exempt status. Has that happened?
The religious right says they are championing traditional family and religious values. What religious values are those? The values that they are going to persecute and suppress the lives and values of religious groups and those in the LGBTQ community that they don’t agree with? The right to use hate, fear, and prejudice to turn people against others that would only like to live their lives in peace. Is that what Jesus did when he was on the earth? No, that was what the Pharisees who wanted to maintain their power did. Religious right- I don’t think so. How about religious bigots and tyrants.
I will admit, and this won’t win my any friends, I voted for Trump in 2016 because I thought he would be different. And he had a history of being kind to the LGBT community. But all that has changed. His administration has consistently stripped away or tried to strip away rights of LGBTQ people and he has appointed some of the most anit-gay judges in American history.
