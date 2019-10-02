Councilman Scott Prescher of Watauga released a video about bullying ahead of his city becoming the first city to officially enter the Tarrant County Pride Parade. The parade takes place in downtown Fort Worth on Oct. 5.

Prescher wants LGBT kids in his city and anywhere else to know that he’s just like they are and he supports them. But his message isn’t about him. It’s about his city, which is why he titled the video “Watauga Texas — Where Everyone Belongs.”

He says that kids kill themselves because they get the message they don’t matter, but “Watauga knows better.” Everyone belongs, he tells them.

And what can people in the area do? Save a life by marching with Watauga in the parade on Saturday.

Save a life and have some fun. Did I mention how much fun Fort Worth’s parade is?

— David Taffet