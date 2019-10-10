During the week the U.S. Supreme Court heard three landmark employment discrimination cases and in advance of the CNN/Human Rights Campaign presidential debate, Democratic candidates Elizabeth Warren and Pete Buttegieg issued comprehensive LGBT non-discrimination platforms.

Buttigieg’s plan includes these major points:

• Ban “conversion therapy” nationwide

• End the HIV/AIDS epidemic by 2030

• Enact policies that not only require coverage of gender-affirming care but also address the shortages of transition-related care

• Allow a third gender option (X) on U.S. passports

• Ban unnecessary genital surgeries on intersex infants and children

• Launch the We Belong National Mentorship Program for LGBTQ young people.

His full plan can be found here on his website.

Warren writes, “Fifty years after transgender women of color Marsha P. Johnson and Sylvia Rivera helped lead the Stonewall Riots, the LGBTQ+ rights movement they launched has made incredible strides towards equality and justice for all.”

Among her proposals are:

• Executive actions she will take in her first 100 days as president to ensure that LGBTQ+ people can live free from discrimination.

• Fight to end the murders of trans women of color, including but not limited to creating a new grant program within the Office of Violence Against Women that will specifically channel resources into organizations by and for transgender people, especially people of color.

• Move to publicly manufacture PrEP in her first year as president, ending this unconscionable price-gouging in the transition to Medicare for All.

• Fight for LGBTQ rights in our foreign policy, including reversing Trump’s military trangenger ban on day one, appoint a Special Envoy for the Human Rights of LGBTI Persons in the State Department, and more.

Her full plan can be found here on her website.

— David Taffet