Wallpaper levels up at new Design District showroom

RICH LOPEZ | Staff writer

rich@dallasvoice.com

If you are ready to give those walls a whole new look, paint can be an easy refresher with some lovely hues. Or maybe, a rainbow leopard print would better fit your style instead? Milton & King may just inspire you to go a bit out of the box.

Serving up an eclectic selection of prints and fabrics for wallcovering, the retailer can help level up your interiors with designs that are sophisticated, fabulous and maybe even a bit extra — but in the best way.

Milton & King is a designer wallcoverings manufacturer and lifestyle brand founded by Australian brothers Richard and Bryce Capp. The two were inspired both by the classic aesthetics of wall coverings with modern technology in creating it. With that in mind, the two launched the brand in 2008 producing trendy and curated designs that have caught the attention of buyers and celebrities worldwide.

Fourteen years later, the company has opened its very first showroom right here in Dallas. Primarily an e-commerce marketplace, the retailer settled on the Design District for a new home to make a colorful splash. With its artisanal inventory, the brand is ready to show off its wares to the public.

“Texas was the obvious choice,” CEO Richard Capp stated in the store’s opening announcement. “As we moved to open a full-scale showroom, we wanted our first retail location to be fully immersed in a design environment in a neighborhood swelling with creativity. We found exactly that in the Dallas Design District.”

The duo launched the brand in an effort to marry the classic aesthetic of the wallpaper industry with modern technology to produce on-trend products. In its mission, the company partners with artists and creators internationally to develop its unique line of wallcoverings.

Milton & King’s wallcoverings have been featured on HGTV shows Gut Job, Making It Home, Save My Reno and Brother vs Brother, as well as in the magazines Better Homes and Gardens and Elle Decor. Its print “Palm Springs” is one that’s used at drag performer Trixie Mattel’s famous motel refurb The Trixie Motel.

“The Palm Springs print, designed by Jacqueline Colley for Milton & King, is the perfect backdrop for the Trixie Motel — and is just as vibrant as the superstar herself,” Capp said.

The retailer features whimsical prints like its “Cocktail” and “Pool Party” prints as well as gorgeous luxe designs like its “Pond Pattern,” “Majestic Palm” and “Love Club” designs.

Prints extend to its selection of fabrics for upholstery or drapery products — or however one would want to use the materials around the home.

The showroom offers sample sheets of almost 600 patterns for clients and designers to browse through as well as meeting space for a more personalized experience. Additionally, the space also serves as a production facility with two printers creating product onsite.

The future of Milton & King here could also be a good thing for local artists: The brand expects to partner with creatives both in Dallas and throughout Texas.

“This is the beginning of an exciting new chapter for Milton & King — one that we know our clients will enjoy,” Capp said. “We’ve found our new home.”

Milton & King is located at 900 Dragon St. and open Monday-Friday 9 a.m.-5 p.m. MiltonAndKing.com.