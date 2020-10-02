Chaselyn Wade, originally of Carlisle, Ken., and John C. Vance, originally of Plano, are happy to announce their upcoming marriage in a small, private ceremony in Key West, Fla., on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. Chaselyn is the daughter of Barbara and James Biddle; John is the son of Kathy and Charles Vance. The couple now live in Dallas.

John is a graduate of Valley Forge Military College and is an IT sales representative. He is also a precinct chair for the Dallas County Democratic Party. Chaselyn is an accomplished actor, painter and makeup artist for both stage and screen. She is also a board member of Legacy Counseling.

The couple were first introduced 16 years ago and dated briefly before separating. Three years ago they were reunited, showing that love provides a second chance to whomever accepts the opportunity.

They will continue to reside in Dallas. A formal reception will be held in Dallas at a time and date to be announced. For information, visit TheKnot.com/johnandchaselyn.