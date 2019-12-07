For the third time, Creating Change is coming to the Dallas Sheraton. Thousands of LGBTQ activists will convene in downtown Dallas on Jan. 15-19. The conference is staged by the National LGBTQ Task Force.

Volunteers are needed throughout the conference and here’s what Evangeline Weiss, leadership programs director, said about volunteering.

There are three great reasons to join us at Creating Change as a week of volunteer:

1. For every four-hour shift you work, you can attend the conference for one day at no cost. How great is that? And, depending on what you sign up for, you may very well be in workshop sessions as a room monitor, so that’s attending the conference, too.

2. Volunteers are the heart beat of the conference, bring radical welcome and are a vital part of our magic recipe! Get to know our participants from across the country. As a volunteer, you will meet and support so many of our conference attendees.

3. Volunteer Sunday is January 12th from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Dallas Sheraton. We will offer volunteer orientations on the hour with amazing tours of the hotel, registration software training, and the Best Bag Stuffing Party ever. Bring a friend and let’s dance!

For more information on the conference, see Creating Change online. To volunteer, sign up here.

— David Taffet