VisitDallas released its 2021 VisitDallas LGBTQ+ Sizzle video.

“Since moving to Dallas, I have discovered that one of our city’s greatest assets is our LGBTQ+ community,” VisitDallas President and CEO Craig T. Davis wrote. “I had hoped to get to know a lot more people involved in the community by now, but the circumstances of the past year changed that for a while.”

Click here to go to VisitDallas’ LGBTQ pages. See the video with a special message from Davis to the local community:

— David Taffet