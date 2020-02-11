The shiny new Virgin Hotels Dallas, located just down the street from Dallas Voice at 1445 Turtle Creek Blvd. in the Design District, is getting off to a great start, it looks like. The hotel is presenting a Galentine’s Drag Show on Thursday, Feb. 13, featuring The Golden Gays NYC, “making their Texas debut with their hit drag show, Hot Flashbacks: A Golden Girls Musical Adventure.”

Here’s the setting: “Picture it: Dallas, February 2020. Sophia Petrillo has gone missing! Your favorite pals and confidants, Dorothy, Blanche, and Rose, must travel down the road and back again across America to find her. Could she be at the Rusty Anchor? Or right in their kitchen on Richmond Street? Through a series of hilarious “hot flashbacks,” these hip old grannies take you on a musical journey through The Golden Girls’ favorite moments to find their Ma! One lucky audience member may even have a chance to make their stage debut with the bosom buddies and become the next #TokenSophia. Live singing! Dancing! Bears! Oh My! Toto, we’re not in Miami anymore, sugar.”

The Golden Gays NYC are “the premier Golden Girls drag show in the country,” present the “perfect drag show for the whole family.” The troupe “burst onto the drag scene in 2017 — first at RuPaul’s DragCon NYC, then at the famed Rue La Rue Café, where their trivia show video went viral,” according to the website for the show.

Golden Gays NYC includes Jason B. Schmidt as Dorothy, Andy Crosten as Blanche and Gerry Mastrolia as Rose. Check out the Golden Gays NYC here at their website. And watch a few highlights from their show, below.

Doors open at 7 p.m. and the for-21-and-older show starts at 8 p.m. Tickets, available here at EventBrite, are $29 for general admission standing, $39 for general admission seated, and $69 for VIP seating, which includes premium front row reserved seating, GGNUC swag and “an official #TokenSophia photo with the cast after the show, with you as Sophia! We provide the wig, glasses and handbag. You provide the Sicilian attitude.”

Oh, and in case you don’t know (I didn’t): Galentine’s Day is “a fake holiday” observed on Feb. 13, the day before Valentine’s Day, to celebrate platonic friendships, usually among women, according to Cosmopolitan. It was created by the character of Leslie Knope (Amy Poehler) in the second season of Parks and Recreation when she “gathered a group of her closest gal pals for a brunch of waffles and love: ‘Every Feb. 13, my lady friends and I leave our husbands and our boyfriends at home and we just come and kick it, breakfast-style. Ladies celebrating ladies.’”