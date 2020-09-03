The Commons Club in the new Virgin Hotel on Turtle Creek Blvd in the Design District presents its new over-the-top drag brunch series The Last Virgin Drag Brunch. Hostess sensation and Dallas diva Jenni P brings the sass and a variety of special guests, including legendary queens Layla Larue, Kenya Blue and Nicole Ohara Monroe.

The glitter-adorned affair has pancakes and performances colliding with spot-on lip-syncing and sky-high heels.

Drag brunch is held in The Kitchen inside Commons Club on the first and third Sunday of each month, starting Sunday, Sept. 6, with two shows at 11 a.m. and 1:15 p.m.

The locally-sourced brunch menu includes a limited selection of breakfast and lunch classics along with creative craft cocktails. Premium seating indoors requires a $50 food and beverage minimum. Outdoor seating on the wrap-around patio is available without a minimum.

Operating at 50 percent capacity, the restaurant is offering limited seating. Reservations are required by visiting www.commonsclub.com/dallas or calling 469-436-7150.

— David Taffet