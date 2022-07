Video from inside Dallas Love Field of the woman who shot into the ceiling near a Southwest Airlines ticket counter on Monday, July 25. Portia Odufuwa, the shooter, was shot by Dallas Police Officer Ronald Cronin. Odufuwa was taken to Parkland Hospital. No bystanders were injured. Traffic at Love Field didn’t return to normal until Tuesday. The video is narrated by DPD Assistant Chief Ruben Ramirez.

— David Taffet