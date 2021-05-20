The LGBTQ Victory Fund issued a statement that it will not be endorsing Caitlyn Jenner for Governor of California.

Victory Fund raises money for its endorsed LGBTQ candidates and runs classes on how to run for office for LGBTQ people thinking about or already running for office. Former Houston Mayor Annise Parker is the organization’s CEO.

Jenner simply doesn’t meet the criteria that all candidates must meet for an endorsement.

Victory Fund requires that its endorsed candidates support full equality for all member of the LGBTQ community.

“While Jenner is running as an out trans person, she’s doing it while throwing trans kids under the bus, telling TMZ that she supports laws banning trans kids from sports,” Sean Meloy, Victory Fund’s vice president of political programs, wrote in a statement. “Caitlyn Jenner isn’t with us – and we’re not with her.”

Victory Fund has endorsed a number of transgender candidates including Tyler Titus who just won their primary for county executive in Erie County, Penn. Other endorsed trans candidates include Danica Roem, who is running for re-election to the Virginia House of Delegates, Mariah Moore, who is running for New Orleans City Council, and Andrea Jenkins, who is running for Minneapolis City Council.

— David Taffet