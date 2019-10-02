The LGBTQ Victory Fund has endorsed Democrat Shawn Terry in his March 2020 primary race for Texas House District 108, which includes parts of Oak Lawn. That seat is currently held by Republican Morgan Meyer, who narrowly defeated Democrat Joanna Cattanach in the 2018 general election. Cattanach is running again in 2020.

Victory Fund is the “only national organization dedicated to electing LBGTQ leaders to public office.

Former Houston Mayor Annise Parker, Victory Fund’s president and CEO, announced the endorsement, saying, “Shawn’s commitment to ensuring that every Texan has a fair shot at a good job, quality healthcare and great education makes him the best candidate for House District 108. Shawn is committed to a Texas that respects all its citizens and provides every Texan with opportunity.

“When he wins next November, Shawn will become a vital LGBTQ voice,” Parker added.

Terry said he is “so grateful” to have the organization’s backing. “Not only do they have a rigorous vetting process, but our campaign is also among the first legislative campaigns in the country to earn their endorsement for the 2020 elections. I look forward to advancing the cause of equality as District 108’s state representative,” he said.

The same day the organization announced its endorsement of Terry, Victory Fund also announced endorsements for Eliz Markowitz, running for Texas House District 28, just west of Houston, and Houston City Council candidates Nelvin Adriatico, Shelley Kennedy and Isabel Longoria. Victory Fund endorsed Houston City Council candidates Robert Gallegos and Nick Hellyar earlier this year.

The District 28 seat is currently held by Republican John Zerwas, who has announced he is not running for re-election. Noting that while incumbent Republican U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz carried that district in his 2018 race against Democrat Beto O’Rourke, Cruz won the district by only three points.

Victory Fund officials said both Markowitz’s and Terry’s races are “critical to securing a Democratic majority” in the Texas Legislature in 2020, adding that “a Democratic majority in the state House would almost certainly kill any anti-LGBTQ legislative efforts.”

— Tammye Nash