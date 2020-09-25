For the first time in its almost 60-year history, the Cliburn Competition — widely considered one of the preeminent international music contests — is postponed. The competition will be held June 2-18, 2022 and will be held at Bass Performance Hall and Van Cliburn Concert Hall at Texas Christian University in Fort Worth. The event was scheduled to begin May 27, 2021.

“The Cliburn Competition is a once-every-four-years opportunity for us to showcase exceptional artists to the world, to bring the international classical music community together in Fort Worth, to create a singular event for our hometown, and, in the end, to launch careers,” said Jacques Marquis, Cliburn president and CEO. “It’s become clear in recent months that the continuing effects of the pandemic will prevent us from producing an event at the level and with the impact that our patrons, our supporters, and—most importantly—our competitors deserve. Now, with a clear path forward, we can plan a Competition that will achieve new heights and be a fitting celebration of international strength and unity after such challenging times.”

— David Taffet