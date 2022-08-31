OK, so Halloween is only 61 days away, and as the Gayborhood gets ready for the biggest LGBT holiday of the year, USDish is looking for some brave souls who are up for a scary challenge — especially those Stephen King fans among us.

Here’s the deal: USDish is looking for one lucky — unlucky?— horror movie enthusiast to track their heart rate while watching 13 Stephen King movies. Make it through the challenge and you get $1,300.

Applications are being accepted until midnight MST on Sept. 16 (that’s mountain standard time, which translates to 1 a.m. Sept. 17, CST). Applications are available here. And you can score bonus points by including a video on what you are the perfect candidate for this heart-racing job.

By the way, in case you are wondering, USDish says that IT Chapter Two is the most popular Stephen King movie in Texas. Check the map here to find out the most popular King flick in other states.

— Tammye Nash