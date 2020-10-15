The Urban Cowboy Saloon announced late Wednesday night, Oct. 14, via social media that the Fort Worth bar will be re-opening next Thursday, Oct. 22, at 4 p.m.

The announcement comes after Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley announced Monday, Oct. 12, that he will allow bars in the county to re-open under the restrictions set the week before by Gov. Greg Abbott.

Denton and Collin County are allowing bars to partially re-open under COVID-19 restrictions, but Dallas County is not.In fact, Dallas County officials raised the COVID threat level here from orange back to red, the highest threat level.

— Tammye Nash