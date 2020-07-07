New community testing sites available

Temporary, walk-up testing sites near Love Field and in Oak Cliff, South Dallas and DeSoto will be open beginning Wednesday, July 8. Estimated time from check-in to check-out is about 20 minutes. Parking is available. Wear a mask.

Wednesday, July 8 from 9 a.m.1 p.m.

Disciple Central Community Church

901 N. Polk St. #101, DeSoto, TX 75115

Thursday, July 9 from 9 a.m.1 p.m.

Friendship-West Baptist–Kiest Location

616 W. Kiest Blvd., Dallas, TX 75224

Friday, July 10 from 9 a.m.1 p.m.

St. Luke Community United Methodist Church

5710 E. R. L. Thornton Fwy, Dallas, TX 75223

Monday, July 13 from 9 a.m.1 p.m.

Cochran Chapel United Methodist Church

9027 Midway Road, Dallas, TX 75209

Tuesday, July 14 from 9 a.m.1 p.m.

Hamilton Park United Methodist Church

11881 Schroeder Road, Dallas, TX 75243

Wednesday, July 15 from 9 a.m.1 p.m.

Disciple Central Community Church

901 N. Polk St #101, DeSoto, TX 75115

Thursday, July 16 from 9 a.m.1 p.m.

Friendship-West Baptist–Kiest Location

616 W Kiest Blvd., Dallas, TX 75224

Friday, July 17 from 9 a.m.1 p.m.

St. Luke Community United Methodist Church

5710 E. R. L. Thornton Fwy, Dallas, TX 75223

The State Fair of Texas is canceled

Mayor Pro Tem Adam Medrano announced on Facebook that he just received a call that the State Fair of Texas has been canceled for 2020.

Dallas Eagle won’t open before September

Dallas Eagle owner Jeffrey Payne announced this morning on Facebook that the bar “will not consider reopening” before the end of September.

“After reviewing all the documentation, trends, etc., I do not believe we will be prepared to reopen until (at minimum) that date. Please continue to be safe, wear a mask and we will be seeing everyone soon enough.”

MetroBall Day at the Casino

The MetroBall Day at the Casino, a trip to WinStar World Casino and Resort in Thackerville, Okla., to raise money for the Greg Dollgener Memorial AIDS Fund that had been set for Aug. 8, has been cancelled.