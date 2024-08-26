Despite an earlier report that the popular Cedar Springs Strip restaurant had closed, Hamburger Mary’s on Cedar Springs Road is open for business as usual, a spokesperson told Dallas Voice this afternoon.

The restaurant is currently handling some routine maintenance work today and tomorrow (Monday and Tuesday, Aug. 26-27), on the two days of the week Hamburger Mary’s is normally closed. But the restaurant will be open as usual on Wednesday, Aug. 28, in keeping with its regular schedule. Hamburger Mary’s is open Wednesdays through Fridays from 4 p.m. to midnight, and Saturdays and Sundays, from 11 a.m.-midnight.

Find the restaurants schedule of events here, including Drag Trivia at 7 p.m. on Wednesday and Maryoke at 8 p.m. on Thursday.

Dallas Voice apologizes for the earlier inaccurate post.

— Tammye Nash