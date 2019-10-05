UPDATE: The man shot to death Friday night at the ATERA Apartments on Cedar Springs Road has been identified as Joshua Brown, the next-door neighbor of Botham Jean who testified for the prosecution in the trial of former Dallas cop Amber Guyger, convicted last week of shooting Jean to death in September 2018.

Although Dallas Police have not yet released information regarding his identity, but Dallas civil rights attorney Dominique Alexander, a Dallas area civil rights activist who is close to Brown’s family, posted on Facebook about his death, and Lee Merritt, attorney for Botham Jean’s family, confirmed the news on Twitter, according to LawAndCrime.com.

ORIGINAL POST: Dallas police are investigating a shooting Friday night at the ATERA Apartments in Oak Lawn that left one man dead, according to police reports. Public Information Officer Mitchell Warren said in an email that two gunshot victims “that showed up at Parkland [were] not related to this shooting.”

Warren said that officers responded to a shooting call at the apartment complex, located at 4606 Cedar Springs Road, just west of the toll road, at about 10:37 p.m. Witnesses there flagged the officers down and directed them to where a man was lying on the ground with “multiple gunshot wounds.”

Dallas Fire-Rescue transported the man to Parkland Memorial Hospital where he died from his injuries. Warren said the victim had no ID on him, so investigators are waiting for positive identification from the Medical Examiner’s Office.

Witnesses also told police that after hearing several gunshots, they saw a silver four-door sedan speeding out of the parking lot.

Warren said there is no additional information on the suspects, and no one is in custody in what he described as an on-going investigation.

— Tammye Nash