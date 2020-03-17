Theatrical productions, festivals, parties, fundraisers, concerts, even films and museums… all have been drastically effected by the COVID-19 crisis. Here is the latest, broken down by postponement (will be rescheduled, but no dates so far), reschedules (moved to specific dates), outright cancellations, temporary closures of facilities and those events that are still pending.

POSTPONEMENTS

Uptown Players announced that it will be adjusting its production schedule for the forthcoming season, but in particular has decided to postpone its production of Fun Home, its next scheduled show, which was to open April 10. No new date has been selected yet. “Uptown Players is a not-for-profit organization. The cancellation of theater performances has direct financial impact on us. This difficult situation is creating challenges in all areas of our economy, but if you are able to give a donation today, there is no better time for your added support,” the company stated in a release.

The Dallas Arboretum‘s Food and Wine Festival, scheduled for March 23, has been postponed to some time in the fall.

Thrift Studio, the fundraising shopping opportunity that benefits Dwell with Dignity, will not run beginning April 2. No new dates have been chosen.

RESCHEDULES

WaterTower Theatre in Addison has decided to postpone its planned spring gala and has postponed its play I Am My Own Wife, about a transgender German fugitive, from its planned start date of April 16 to July 16–Aug. 2. As of now, its production of The Bridges of Madison County is still set for June 11–28.

The Resource Center‘s fundraising party, Toast to Life Saddles & Sequins, has been rescheduled to July 25.

The Deep Ellum Arts Festival, scheduled for April 3–5, has been moved to Sept. 11–13.

Fan Expo Dallas has moved its planned pop culture festival from March 27–29 to June 19–21. (Fan Expo Dallas 2021 is planned for May 14–16.)

Scarborough Faire, set to open in early April, has moved its start date to May 2, with a truncated season of six weekends, ending on June 7.

CANCELLATIONS

Dallas Opera‘s next two performances — of Don Carlo (March 20–28) and a duet of Pulcinella and La Voix Humaine (April 3–8), as well as the family program Doctor Miracle (March 21) — have been canceled. The Barber of Seville, set to open in late April, is still pending.

Dallas Theater Center’s next two shows — American Mariachi, which was supposed to start previews last weekend, and Pipeline, which was to begin previews April 3 — have been canceled.

The free reading of gay playwright Mikey Abrams’ Joy of Publik Skool, set for March 26 from Our Productions Theatre Co., has been cancelled.

All concerts by the Dallas Symphony Orchestra are cancelled through April 11. Events planned through Soluna from April 3–11 will be either canceled or rescheduled, to be announced at a later time.

Cirque Du Soleil‘s Ovo, set for April 23–May 3 in Frisco and Fort Worth, has been cancelled.

Easter in the Park, including the Pooch Parade, have been canceled by the Turtle Creek Conservancy.

TEMPORARY CLOSURES

Landmark Theatres has closed its two Dallas cinemas, The Magnolia and The Inwood, pending further notice.

The Dallas Museum of Art is closed until further notice, including its just-opened new exhibition (pictured).

The AT&T Performing Arts Center has closed all programming until the end of the month, but other programs taking place there (DTC, Dallas Opera, etc.) have announced their own cancellation.

The following venues have been impacted by bookings for the next 30 days: The Bomb Factory, Canton Hall, Trees, The Majestic Theatre, McFarlin Auditorium, The Kessler and Club Dada.

PENDING

DIFFA Dallas, which planned its milestone 30th event for May 16, has not been canceled as of yet, but organizers are keeping abreast of developments about COVID-19 and will make decisions based on the best interests of its patrons and staff.

Fort Worth Opera‘s schedule opera festival April 17–May 3, is still scheduled to go forth.

The Crow Museum remains open.

Dallas Pride is still on the books for June 6–7.

— Arnold Wayne Jones