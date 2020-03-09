The Family Attachment Lab at the University of North Texas is in need of same- and opposite-gender couples who are parents to a child 18 years or younger. The study, supervised by Dr. Shelley Riggs, is investigating gender role beliefs and practices among parents, and relationships between perceptions of parenting efficacy, relationship satisfaction and social stigma, among others. Anyone over the age of 18, in a committed relationship who currently has a child living at home at least 50 percent of the time qualifies. The online survey takes approximately 30 minutes to complete.

Individual participants will be entered into a raffle for a $25 Amazon gift card when you complete the survey, and a $500 travel voucher if you and your partner both complete the survey! Follow the link below, and share the unique code you create with your spouse or partner. This study is approved by the University of North Texas Institutional Review Board. The survey is confidential, and partners are not able to see each others responses, nor are responses linked to personally identifiable information.

Click the link to participate, and please share it with others that may be interested.

Here’s information from the researchers at UNT about the survey:

What is the study about?

This study will examine gender roles and beliefs, social stigma, parenting sense of competence, attachment and coping styles and romantic relationship satisfaction, in same- and opposite-gender parent couples. The ultimate goal of this research is to better understand the complexities of family dynamics and the different potential influences on parenting sense of competence.

Who can participate?

Anyone over the age of 18 who is in a committed romantic or co-parenting relationship and is a parent to a child under the age of 18. To qualify for the study, your child should live in your home at least 50 percent of the time if custody is shared. While we are interested in individuals’ perception of parenting, we will also examine inter-partner influences so we hope that you and your partner both participate in the survey.

Why should I participate?

You will help advance research on the complexities of family dynamics and the different influences on parenting for same- and opposite-gender parents. These findings will shed light on diverse parenting experiences and ultimately help individuals understand how to increase self-awareness and feelings of competence while navigating the demands that the modern-day parent experiences.

How do I participate?

Simply click on the link below – it will take you to our secure survey. At the beginning of the survey you will create a unique code (second initial first name, second initial last name of both partners followed by anniversary date (MM/DD/YYYY) to provide to your partner to use when they are completing the study. Your responses will not be associated with your email address nor will your partner see your responses.

Click here to link to the survey. The survey should take approximately 30 minutes. Questions about the survey may be directed here.

— David Taffet