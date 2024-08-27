Arthur and Curtis hatched an egg together about a month ago. The male couple are Chilean flamingos who live in Paignton Zoo in England.

While hatching an abandoned egg together is a first for a male couple at the zoo, Arthur and Curtis aren’t the first male flamingo couple.

The chick is doing well and has been exploring the enclosure with another chick hatched at about the same time, but returns to Curtis and Arthur for food.

According to the Paignton Zoo website, this is the first time since 2018 the zoo has had Chilean flamingo chicks hatch.

Chilean flamingos are native to South America and are declining in the wild due to egg harvesting, disturbance by tourism and habitat degradation due to mining, according to the zoo.

— David Taffet