Wesley Smoot and his crew at Unleashed LGBTQ — a three-day conference and festival bringing a broad lineup of LGBTQ artists, brands, entertainers, entrepreneurs, activists and more to Gilley’s in Dallas Sept. 22-24 this year — are hard at work putting the final touches on this year’s event.

Today Smoot released the latest list of speakers, panelists and moderators confirmed for Unleashed 2023. They include:

Antoni Porowski, the kitchen and cooking guru of the Emmy Award-winning Queer Eye one Netflix, host of Easy Bake Battle on Netflix and author of Antoni in the Kitchen and Antoni: Let’s do Dinner.

Indya Moore from the Emmy Award-winning POSE and the first Black transgender model to campaign for Gucci and Dior.

North Texas’ own super star Shangela from HBO’s Emmy Award-winning We’re Here and MTV’s Emmy Award-winning RuPaul’s Drag Race and Drag Race All Stars.

Daniel Franzese from Paramount Pictures’ Mean Girls, RuPaul’s Drag Race and HBO’s Looking.

Kelly Ann Winget, founder and CEO of Alternative Wealth Partners raised more than $1 billion in private equity. She is also host of The Wealth Alpha podcast and author of Pitch the Bitch, coming out in April 2023.

LGBTQ advocate and former Pennsylvania state representative Brian Sims.

Marketer, professor and transgender advocate Naomi Green.

Ashley Brundage, president and CEO of Empowering Differences, former vice president DEI at PNC Bank, author of Empowering Difference, and award-winning speaker, transgender advocate and mother.

Dr. Carlton Thomas, gastro-intestinal doctor, Social media sensation, Men’s Health Magazine contributor and consultant to the White House and CDC.

Matt Skallerud, founder and president of Pink Media, host of #iLoveGayToday, former president of IGLTA and award-winning online marketer connecting businesses to the LGBTQ consumer.

Stacey Stevenson, CEO of Family Equality, co-founder of The Changists law firm consulting company, LGBTQ activist and mother of two.

iHeart Media radio personality Gossip Greg.

Gary Sanchez Sr., director of community impact at Visit Dallas, former chairman of the North Texas LGBT Chamber of Commerce and chair of the Chamber Foundation.

Brad Pritchett, award-winning marketing executive, CMO at Dallas Muesum of Art, former podcast host and former cochair of Black Tie Dinner.

Unleashed LGBTQ will continue adding to lineup leading up to days of event. Events will include surprise appearances and/or performances.

— Tammye Nash