Unleashed LGBTQ+ 2024 starts today at The Round-Up Saloon, 3912 Cedar Springs room. Registration is already underway, and at 1 p.m., former Disney Store and Claire’s CEO Jim Fielding discusses his experience as an opening gay man in leadership roles over the last 30 years. Fielding will also be signing copies of his book.

At 2 p.m., the Rev. Neil Thomas, Rabbi Nancy Kaston, the Rev. George Mason and Amanda Tyler talk about the rise of Christian Nationalism. That’s followed at 3 p.m. by a Lambda Legal panel — Richard Saenz of New York and Shelly Skeen of Dallas — discussing 50 years of impact: “From Stonewall to Marriage Equality and Beyond.”

Representatives from HRC and Planned Parenthood discuss women’s reproductive rights at 4 p.m., at 5 p.m. Lisa Howe, Dr. Mann Hanson, Clint Thomson and Betty Vazquez from the North Texas LGBT Chamber of Commerce lead a panel on “LGBTQ+ Means Business.”

Dr. Steve Pounders leads a discussion on the evolution of HIV treatment and prevention, and the day closes with a celebration of Legacy Cares’ 30th anniversary as a nonprofit starting at 7 p.m.

Unleashed LGBTQ continues through the weekend, with appearances by Trevor Project CEO Jaymes Black, mental health counselor Brian Kennedy, life coach WiL Turner, author and Dallas Voice columnist Jenny Block, Dallas Voice Publisher Leo Cusimano, Michael Hendrix with Leslie Magazine, Daniel Webb, Ashlee Keating and more. There will be a Kiki Ball on Saturday at 7 p.m. and a Kiki Ball contest on Sunday at 6 p.m., as well as a closing show with drag performers and Theo Love.

