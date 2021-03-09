UnitedHealthcare has launched an online COVID-19 vaccine resource locator tool, available in English and Spanish for free to both UnitedHealthCare members and the general public. All you have to do is type in your zip code to find FDA-authorized COVID-19 vaccine resources near you and, in some places, schedule an appointment to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

UnitedHealthcare created the site to be “a one-stop shop for the public to find the most up-to-date vaccine resources available through state and local county health departments as well as retail pharmacies in [their] area,” according to a press release announcing the site. It will “link to resources near the submitted zip code that include aggregated information from state and local agencies, pharmacies and other retail sites on eligibility guidelines, where vaccines may be available, how to sign up for alerts and [in some cases] schedule an appointment.”

— Tammye Nash