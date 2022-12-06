United Court of the Lone Star Empire distributed $67,432 to seven organizations at its Divestiture/Investiture on Dec.3. The money was raised during Reign XLVII.

Emperor XLVIII Earl Coffman and Regent Empress XLVIII Penny Cylin were crowned and invested their line for the 48th Reign. Following Investiture, Reign XLVIII hosted The 16th annual Jingle Ball that raised over $7,000 for the Greg Dollgener Memorial AIDS Fund. That money is in addition to the more than $20,000 raised by Reign 47.

Money distributed by Reign XLVII

Double Eagle Scholarship Fund: $10,251

Legacy Cares: $8,200

Greg Dollgener Memorial AIDS Fund $20,403

LVL PWA $1,600.00

AIDS Information Network (AIN) $9,781.00

AIDS Services of Dallas (ASD) $14,197.00

Cathedral of Hope $ 3.000.00

Total money distributed: $67,432.00

— David Taffet