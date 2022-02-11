LOVE cigar band

You can’t put a price on love, but Ariana Rabbani makes a valiant effort with this 14k gold cigar band embedded with micro-pave diamonds that spell out everybody’s second-favorite four-letter word. $1,975, arianarabbani.com

Big Love cheese collection

In 1992, in his best-selling book on the subject, Pastor Gary Chapman outlined the five love languages: words of affirmation, quality time, physical touch, acts of service and receiving gifts. But he forgot the sixth one: Cheese! California Cheese Trail knows what’s up with its Big Love Collection starring Cowgirl Creamery’s heart-shaped Mt. Tam, plus three additional artisan cheeses that were made in the Sonoma/Marin region of the San Francisco Bay Area. $99, cheesetrail.org

Heart You Most 2.0 sweatshirt

If your chest-beater’s bursting with pride for the one(s) you love, show it off on BFFS & BABES made-to-order fleece sweatshirt in Pink Punch stamped with a vinyl heart and personalized with their name(s) or initials in the brand’s “good vibes” font. Also available in pink, white, black and root-beer colors. $68, bffsandbabes.com

Marriage Retreat in a Box

Relationships don’t get easier after you “put a ring on it,” and nobody knows that more than married people. Take some time to relax, reflect and recognize how important you are to one another with the DIY Marriage Retreat in a Box, which provides fun and exciting tools to strengthen, enrich and add more adventure to your forever love. $72, diy-retreats.com

Lovers Artist bundles

Give the gift of dual pleasure with the Lovers Artist Valentine’s Series that pairs a coveted sex toy with a cute-but-provocative greeting card to help eliminate the awkwardness of handing over an out-of-context dick in a box. $112-$222, loversstores.com

Costa Farms mini succulent

V-Day gifts don’t have to be grand to send a special message. Case in point: the 2.5-inch Echeveria “Life Would Succ Without You” mini succulent — alive, well and fully rooted, just like your love for him, her or them. $20, amazon.com

Eat Me Guilt Free brownies

Indulge in a few sweet treats this Feb. 14 — like the decadent birthday cake, peanut butter bliss and red velvet brownies — from Eat Me Guilt Free, which specializes in protein-packed, lower-carb pastries (under 200 calories per serving) baked in small batches by Miami-based certified sports nutritionist-turned-momprenuer Cristie Besu. $30-$129, eatmeguiltfree.com

Westend Hartford sunglasses

If the past couple years’ events still got you down in early 2022, slap on a pair of rose-colored shades — heart shaped, no less — to add some mood-boosting pep in your step and put all that hindsight back in 2020. $30, discountsunglasses.com

Meathearts

Where’s the beef? It’s in this bag of flirty jerky that offers a savory spin on holiday-staple conversation hearts, featuring laser-etched phrases like “Meat Me,” “XoXo” and “Beef Mine.” $23, manlymanco.com

Maison Marcel Sparkling Hearts Rosé

Besides Valentine’s Day, we all look forward to February for another reason: the end of Dry January! Celebrate by popping a bottle of Maison Marcel Sparkling Hearts Rosé, with delicate notes of white peach and nectarine, housed in a fanciful vessel adorned with artist James Goldcrown’s signature hearts design. $25, drinkmarcel.com