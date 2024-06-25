Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett and her staff will host “Y’all Means All,” an LGBTQIA Pride Month constituent service event, on Sunday, June 30, from 12:30-2 p.m. at CWA 6215, 1408 N. Washington Ave., Ste. 300.

The event will feature representatives of the LGBTQ community from Crockett’s district and local organizations serving that community, including drag performer Kylee Ohara Fatale, representatives from The Human Rights Campaign Foundation and the Black Trans Advocacy Coalition.

Admission is open and free to the public; however, capacity is limited to 100 participants.

— Tammye Nash