Hayden Padgett, chair of the Texas Young Republicans, will be guest speaker at the August monthly meeting of Log Cabin Republicans-Dallas. Padgett will speak about the “TYR-LCR Alliance,” according to an email about the meeting, which also calls Texas Young Republicans “the strongest supporter of LCR.”

The meeting will be held Thursday, Aug. 19, at Mattito’s, 3102 Oak Lawn Ave., Ste. 144. The evening begins with happy hour at 6 p.m., followed by the presentation at 7 p.m. A fajita meal — $23 per person — will be served during the presentation.

For information visit LCRDallas.org.

— Tammye Nash