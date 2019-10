The Texas House LGBTQ Caucus will hold a Town Hall in the Union Cinema Building East, Room 109, at the University of Texas at El Paso on Thursday, Oct. 17, at 5:30 p.m. MST.

Caucus members Reps. Jessica Gonzalez, Mary Gonzalez, Celia Israel and Erin Zweiner will participant. The event will be moderated by Speaker Joe Moody.

The event will focus on the 2019 legislative session and community issues. For information visit Facebook.com/txlgbtqcaucus.

— Tammye Nash