Who says you can only have one Pride month? Dallas likes to celebrate

DAVID TAFFET | Senior Staff Writer

Taffet@DallasVoice.com

September has always been Pride Month in Dallas. But then parade moved from Oak Lawn to Fair Park in 2019, and — since the park can’t accommodate a September event at the same time it’s getting ready for the State Fair — Dallas Pride moved to June.

That left something missing in September.

That September tradition started in the early 1980s when a federal judge for North Texas, Jerry Buchmeyer, declared the state’s sodomy law unconstitutional within his jurisdiction. While the rest of the state was still living under that antiquated law, our portion of the state wasn’t. And the LGBTQ community celebrated.

While the ruling came in August, it took a month to hang the posters, get word out and plan the celebration in Turtle Creek Park. The next year, the first annual Pride parade began in addition to the party in the park.

But who says Dallas can’t have two Pride parades?

So a number of groups filled in with smaller events, and as soon as the pandemic was over, the Cedar Springs Merchants Association decided to stage a parade along The Strip on the traditional third Sunday in September.

Here’s how Dallas is celebrating Pride this September:

Pride in Dallas Parade

Completely volunteer run, the parade on Cedar Springs Road is less corporate and more community than the June parade. The parade route is simple — from Wycliff Avenue to Oak Lawn Avenue — and steps off at 2 p.m. on Sept. 15. State Rep. Venton Jones is the grand marshal. Ramaya Lord, Liquor Mini and Mayra D’Lorenzo are the presenters.

“Our core mission is to reinforce the bonds LGBTQ+ individuals share with the nurturing spaces that have been pivotal in Pride celebrations from the start,” the organization Pride in Dallas writes on its website.

The goal is to inspire, educate, honor and rejoice in the diversity of our community, to be out on the streets and celebrate our diverse gayborhood.

Queer Justice exhibit

Lambda Legal brings a traveling exhibit to Dallas that examines how the organization has been at the forefront of equality for the LGBTQ community.

The exhibition originated at the American LGBTQ+ Museum in New York City and has already seen successful runs in Atlanta, Los Angeles and Chicago.

This immersive showcase delves into groundbreaking Lambda Legal cases that have paved the way for broader freedoms for LGBTQ people and people living with HIV.

The exhibit, which celebrates 50 years of Lambda Legal, opens on Sept. 6 at Resource Center, 5750 Cedar Springs Road and runs through Oct. 7.

Lambda Legal symposium

After a Friday night opening of the Queer Justice exhibit at Resource Center, the celebration continues with a symposium at the Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum from 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept.7.

The symposium features a series of dynamic panels exploring the Unstoppable State of LGBTQ Rights: Past, Present, and Future and includes free admission to the museum until 5 p.m.

Experience thought-provoking discussions led by leading experts, lawyers and activists who are shaping the conversation around LGBTQ rights and everyone living with HIV.

Speakers include Professor Wesley Phelps, Before Lawrence v. Texas: The Making of a Queer Social Movement; lawyer and activist Dick Peeples, J.D.; Lawrence trial attorney Mitchell Katine; Lawrence U.S. Supreme Court legal and education team member Lee Taft; Texas state Rep. Jessica Gonzalez; Equality Texas Government Affairs Director Miriam Laeky; Resource Center CEO Cece Cox; Lambda Legal’s Senior Counsel and students’ rights strategist Paul D. Castillo; counsel and criminal justice and police misconduct strategist Richard Saenz; and transgender and nonbinary rights project director Sasha Buchert.

Big Gay Fair

Pride in Dallas presents The Big Gay Fair of Dallas on Sept. 7 from 1-7 p.m. on Cedar Springs Road. Local merchants and organizations will be out on the street with entertainment to kick off Pride in Dallas week.

GDMAF Night of Stars

The 2024 Night of Stars — Icons show, on Saturday, Sept. 7, in The Rose Room, 3911 Cedar Springs Road, benefits the Greg Dollgener Memorial AIDS Fund and its mission to help people impacted by HIV/AIDS to cover emergency expenses.

This year’s show is hosted by Caress Riata and features the return of RuPaul’s Drag Race and Drag Race All Stars alum, the multi-talented Thorgy Thor, alongside a stellar lineup of local legends. Performers include Wayne Smith, Edna Jean Robinson, Carmella DuBuque, Devon DeVasquez, Sierra LaPuerta, Gloria Devine, Vanity Storm, Sienna Silver, Layla La Rue, Mary Anne Somers and Mattie Madison.

The evening gets underway with a VIP reception at 5 p.m. and a meet-and-greet with Thorgy Thor at 5:30 p.m. General admission opens at 6 p.m., and the big show starts at 6:30 p.m.

Carrollton Pride Dinner

Eat, drink, relax and meet new people while celebrating Pride in Carrollton. The dinner takes place on Wednesday, Sept. 11 from 7-9 p.m. at Nico’s Cocina Carrollton, 3065 N. Josey Lane.

Impulse Group Dallas

Two events on Friday, Sept. 13 sponsored by Impulse Group make this a very busy kickoff to September Pride.

After a five-year hiatus, the city’s premiere LGBTQ pool event is making a splashy comeback. Down to Float 6: Neon Cowboy takes place at Lee Harvey’s Dive In, 1315 Beaumont St., from 7-11 p.m. with headliners Lala Ri and Dan Slater. Also performing are Oliver Twixt, Kameron Ross, Nick Stacener and Lutfy.

Dress code: Channel your inner cowboy, or cowgirl, and wear your sexiest neon gear and swimwear.

Complimentary shuttle service will be provided to and from Lee Harvey’s Dive In. Pick up location will be in the parking lot behind JR.’s on Cedar Springs.Tickets $20 at Eventbrite, $30 at the door.

Dallas Down to Float After Hours begins at 11 p.m. until closing at JR.’s Bar & Grill. Performing live is Hershii LiqCour-Jete from Ru Paul’s Drag Race Season 16 and Jett Jeff, Kenya Blue and hosted by Kylee O’Hara Fatale.

More information at ImpulseGrp.org.

DFW Sisters Glittering Hope

DFW Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence and Novice Sister O.M. Gee present Glittering Hope: A Drag Spectacular to raise funds for Dallas Hope Charities on Sept. 14 at 7 p.m. In the Rose Room.

Latinx Pride

Texas Latino Pride celebrates 10 years on Sept. 14 with a free community festival from 3-9 p.m. in Reverchon Park, 3503 Maple Ave. Enjoy music, dance food, a market with more than 70 vendors and other cultural activities with people from all walks of life presented by the LGBTQ Latinx community.

TxLatinoPride.org to register and for more information.

Pride in Business Awards

The North Texas LGBT Chamber of Commerce hosts its annual awards ceremony on Friday, Sept. 20 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Renaissance Dallas Hotel, 2222 North Stemmons Freeway.

Eleven Pride In Business Award honorees will be recognized in categories such as Chamber Champion Award, LGBTQ Business of the Year, Employee Resource Group, Corporate Ally and more. Individual tickets are $80. The entire community is invited to the only North Texas event focused on the LGBTQ business community.

Visit LGBTChamber.com for more information.

Gaybingo

Resource Center hosts Gaybingo on Sept. 21 from 6-9 p.m. at S4, 3911 Cedar Springs Road. This month’s theme is heroes and villains. Tickets go on sale at 3 p.m. the Wednesday following each Gaybingo event at MyResourceCenter.org.

Fairway to Equality

Now in its 27th year, the Fairway to Equality golf tournament has raised more than $1 million to support Human Right’s Campaign’s mission to end discrimination against LGBTQ people.

This year’s tournament takes place Sept. 21 from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. at Cedar Crest Golf Course, 1800 Southerland Ave.

More information at DFW. HRC.org/events and register at Act.HRC.org.

WETT official Dallas Lesbian Pride

Betty Neal presents WETT: Official Dallas Lesbian Pride on Sept. 27 at 9 p.m. Sue Ellen’s moves to S4 for the night. Shemar Collins Dupree and Tyra RahRah are the emcees.