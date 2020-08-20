We all know that there has to be a really REALLY good reason to get out in the Texas August heat, even after that amazing “cold front” that swept through last weekend, driving temps to the practically frigid upper 90s.

But here is a reason to brave the Texas heat, even without the cold front:

The employees of the Round-Up Saloon are hitting the parking lot behind the bar to hold a carwash on Saturday, Aug. 22, starting at 10 a.m., “workin’, twerkin’ and scrubbin’” to get your vehicle polished up all bright and pretty — and all for a good cause: All proceeds and donations will go to the Round-Up Employees Benefit Association (R.E.B.A.) to help employees who have been out of works due to the ongoing COVID-19 epidemic for more of the last six-and-a-half months.

And don’t worry: All the car washers will be keeping their distance and wearing their masks to help make sure you — and they — stay safe.

— Tammye Nash