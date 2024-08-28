On Wednesday, the Turtle Creek Chorale (TCC) Board of Directors announced Dr. Dawson B. Taylor (he/him/his) as the Executive Director of the Turtle Creek Chorale. Dr. Taylor will assume his role on Nov. 1, 2024.

“On behalf of the Board of Directors, we are so excited to welcome Dr. Taylor back to Dallas to lead the Turtle Creek Chorale as Executive Director,” Chair Kevin Housing said in a press release. “His professional experience, exceptional leadership and genuine passion for the TCC make him the ideal fit for this role.”

Taylor joins TCC with extensive leadership experience, previously serving as Designated Minister of Westmoreland Congregational United Church of Christ in Bethesda, MD and sings as baritone in the Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington, D.C.

Prior to his role at Westmoreland, Taylor served as the sixth Senior Minister (2016-2022) and Associate Minister (2013-2015) of Naples United Church of Christ in Naples, FL. Prior to moving to Florida, he served as Executive Minister of Cathedral of Hope United Church of Christ in Dallas.

During this time, Taylor was also a part of the TCC as a singing member. He began singing with TCC in fall of 2006, the last season directed by Dr. Tim Seelig. He also served on the TCC Board in 2007 and became chairperson in 2009.

“I had the opportunity to know Dawson well when he served as [TCC] board chair while I served as membership president of the organization,” TCC Artistic Director Sean Baugh said by phone. “I also had the opportunity to work for Dawson at Cathedral of Hope during his time there and learned about his incredible leadership abilities at that time. He is unequivocally one of the most inspiring leaders I have met in my life.”

Taylor served as a Trustee of Chicago Theological Seminary where he chairs the Board Affairs Committee and serves on the Executive Committee and Strategic Options Task Force. He has served on a number of nonprofit boards of directors including Planned Parenthood of Central and Southwest Florida and GLSEN-Collier County.

He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from Centenary College of Louisiana, a Master of Theological Studies from Perkins School of Theology at Southern Methodist University, and his Doctor of Ministry from Chicago Theological Seminary.

Baugh continued with his enthusiasm about the organization’s next new chapter.

“I cannot wait to work alongside this transformational leader to continue the legacy of the Turtle Creek Chorale and to achieve greater and more exciting heights,” he said.

“I am thrilled to be rejoining Turtle Creek Chorale as Executive Director,” Taylor stated in the release. “I am especially excited to partner with my friend Sean Mikel Baugh, the fantastic singing membership, the committed Board of Directors, the talented staff, and generous donors to broaden the mission to entertain, educate, unite and inspire.”

–Rich Lopez