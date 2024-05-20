Tech entrepreneur and hospitality visionary Tristan Schukraft has announced that he is expanding his portfolio of LGBTQ venues with the acquisition of 75 percent of the Fire Island Pines commercial district, one of the most celebrated queer community hubs in the United States.

The purchase includes the Pavilion nightclub, The Blue Whale, the Canteen, a hotel and pool deck, retail shops and docks, all considered the heart of Fire Island’s vibrant gay community.

The currently non-operational hotel will be renovated and transformed into The Tryst Fire Island, the third location for Schukraft’s luxury hotel brand for gay travelers.

Schukraft, CEO of Tryst Hospitality and MISTR, said, “Fire Island Pines has been a queer hub for multiple generations of the LGBT community. As businesses and neighborhoods turn over, it’s important for the next generation of gay entrepreneurs to invest in our communities, preserve our culture and help them thrive as safe havens for the LGBT community.”

Included in the acquisition are 10 buildings over two acres along 320 feet of Fire Island Pines’ main pedestrian thoroughfare, including the only hotel zoned within the Pine’s commercial district. All the businesses will operate as planned for the 2024 season.

This fall, Tryst Hospitality will invest in enhancements to these properties, focusing on elevating the guest experience while maintaining the Fire Island Pines as a world-class LGBTQ travel destination. The most significant investment will include a major renovation to the hotel, which will open as The Tryst Fire Island in time for the 2025 season.

Tryst Hospitality and its brands are part of Schukraft’s vision for a global portfolio of gay businesses that champion diversity, luxury and adventure. He founded MISTR, which provides free online PrEP across the United States to more than 300,000 patients. He launched Tryst Hotels, a luxury brand catering to the discerning tastes of gay travelers, that are located the most iconic LGBTQ travel destinations.

The Tryst Puerto Vallarta will open this Summer in the heart of the Zona Romántica and begin taking reservations in the next few weeks. The Tryst San Juan is open now but will begin extensive renovations later this year. Fire Island will become the brand’s third location in 2025.

He also owns and operates The Abbey Food & Bar and The Chapel in West Hollywood, the iconic gay nightlife venue, twice named the “Best Gay Bar in the World,” frequented by A-List talent and neighborhood regulars alike and named the top nightlife drop off and pick up point in the world for both Uber and Lyft. This fall, Schukraft will re-open a newly renovated Circo, a well-known LGBTQ nightlife venue in San Juan, walking distance to The Tryst San Juan. In the coming months, Tristan will announce more acquisitions as he expands his company.

For more information and to sign up to book a stay, TrystHotels.com and follow @tryst_hotels on social media.